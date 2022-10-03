The Texans fell to 0-3-1 with Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Chargers and they won’t be trying anything different at quarterback as they look for their first win of the season.

Davis Mills was 26-of-35 for 246 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday’s loss and he also threw a pair of interceptions in Houston’s Week Three loss to the Bears, but those turnovers aren’t leading head coach Lovie Smith to consider pulling Mills from the lineup. At his Monday press conference, Smith credited Mills with getting the Texans back in the game when they were down 27-7 at halftime and said there’s no thought of playing anyone else.

“We’re not making a change at the quarterback position,” Smith said.

Kyle Allen is the No. 2 quarterback in Houston, so it’s not like there’s a particularly appealing option waiting in the wings. That could change next year if the team is unconvinced that Mills is the right guy for the long term, but those decisions won’t be made for some time.

Lovie Smith: We’re not making any changes at the quarterback position originally appeared on Pro Football Talk