The Titans didn’t make any secret about their offensive plans on Sunday, but knowing what was coming didn’t help the Texans do anything to stop it.

Titans quarterback Malik Willis only threw 10 passes all day and one in the second as the team let running backs Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard carry the offensive load in a 17-10 win. The Titans finished the day with 314 rushing yards and Texans head coach Lovie Smith said in his postgame press conference that his defense wasn’t able to counteract the physical approach that Tennessee brought to the game.

“We knew who we were playing,” Smith said, via a transcript from the team. “One of the best backs in the game. That physical brand of football, we weren’t ready to play that today.”

Smith was asked where the defense goes from here and the short answer is that they have to get ready to face the 7-0 Eagles on Thursday night. That’s a tall task for any team and it may be too much to ask for the 1-5-1 Texans.

Lovie Smith feels Texans “weren’t ready” for Titans physicality originally appeared on Pro Football Talk