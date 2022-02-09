Lovie Smith details philosophy to turn around the Texans

The Houston Texans hired Lovie Smith as their new coach. The defensive coordinator and associate head coach from a year ago now becomes the fifth full-time coach in team history.

Smith was a part of a Texans team in 2021 that finished 4-13. There were sundry reasons as to why Houston struggled to match their win total from 2020, and the 63-year-old is keenly aware as to what they are.

Although Smith’s tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was forgettable from 2014-15, his time with the Chicago Bears from 2004-12 is where he made his name.

Here is how Smith plans to turn around the Texans in 2022.

Play good offense

texans-explore-quarterback-options-2022-offseason

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

“My philosophy, I’m a little bit old school,” Smith said. “Again, I’m from a little small town of Big Sandy that’s about winning football. We had a simple formula: play good offense. And our good offense helped, what we’ll be leading, is you need to be able to run the football. There is a time we need to pass the football, but doing it in a certain way. Tough, hard-nose, disciplined ball. That’s what you’ll see from us.”

Get takeaways

texans-tavierre-thomas-afc-defensive-player-week

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“On the defensive side of the football to be able to, again, score on offense,” Smith said. “It’s not, as we look at it, it’s not a turnover. It’s a takeaway of getting takeaways and just, again, playing a certain brand of ball.”

Play special teams (like Devin Hester)

texans-tremon-smith-afc-special-teams-player-week

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

“Then on special teams, you cannot win football games without that third element: special teams,” Smith said. “There’s going to be hopefully one of the all-time greats going into the Hall of Fame based on what he did [Devin Hester], guy I had a chance to coach, was special teams. But it’s important.

Get the fans excited about Texans football

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

“But the fourth phase would be the fans,” Smith said. “Cannot play winning football without you. I have seen a day when it’s tough playing inside NRG Stadium, and it’s our responsibility to get the fans back and get them excited about the product we’re going to put on the football field. I guarantee you we can do that. So, it’s a great day. We’re excited. We all are. As we go forward, look forward to work hand-in-hand, side-by-side with Nick to get the Texans back to where they need to be. Thank you.”

1

1