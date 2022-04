Associated Press

Nick Saban's willingness to adapt and often be a catalyst for change in college football, both on the field and off, has propelled Alabama to six national championships in 13 seasons. The 70-year-old coach is confident his program will continue to thrive during this new era of college athletics, with players having more opportunities to earn money than ever before and more power to determine where they play. “I don’t think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model,” Saban told The Associated Press in a recent interview.