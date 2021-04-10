Masters leaderboard:

It's moving day at Augusta National; get the updates

Lovie Smith considers it ‘an honor’ to be on coach David Culley’s Texans’ staff

Mark Lane
·2 min read
The Houston Texans surprised the football world when they hired Baltimore Ravens receivers coach and passing game coordinator David Culley as their fourth full-time coach in team history.

The surprise came from the fact Culley, 65, had never been a coordinator at any point in his 28 seasons as an assistant coach in the NFL. After nearly 30 years coaching positions, the Texans were going to entrust Culley with the top job on the sidelines.

For Lovie Smith, who had been the coach of the Chicago Bears from 2004-12 and led the NFC North club to a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2006 campaign, it was Culley’s demeanor that won him over.

“Wasn’t really a big sell job that David had to do,” Smith told reporters via Zoom on April 8. “I thought it was an honor to be a part of his first staff. He’s going to do great things here. The players are going to really love him and every coach that came on board kind of feels the same way.”

When Smith met with Culley, he had the feeling that one of the “good men” would be leading the Texans.

Said Smith: “It’s a genuine feeling that you get that number one, this is one of the good men leading an organization and that influences what will go down from the top down. I’ve known David a long period of time and how I knew him was an excellent — his primary expertise early on of course was with the receiver position, and you just look at the guys that he’s put out. When you do well with a small group, you get more. That’s what’s happened with David. You want a guy like that to have an opportunity to lead his own team, so that’s what we’re going to see.”

For Smith, this will be the first time since 2003 with the St. Louis Rams that he will be a defensive coordinator.

    Steve Kerr is interested to see how Arizona's search for a new head coach plays out, but he said he isn't going to Tucson.

    New Minnesota men's basketball coach Ben Johnson has hired his first two assistants, both with ties to the state — including his former high school coach, Dave Thorson. The university announced Friday that Thorson and Jason Kemp have been added to Johnson's staff. Johnson was hired last month to replace Richard Pitino.

    Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft rolls along with No. 27 overall — a compact power back who is incredibly tough to bring down.

    With the Bears in the running to draft a quarterback, we're ranking the top 10 quarterback prospects in this year's draft.

    The Bellator MMA cage was in its usual venue, the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Friday for Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2. The fight card was headlined by a Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Tournament quarterfinal bout between heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader and Lyoto Machida. The bout was a rematch. The two previously fought at UFC on FOX 4 in August 2012 with Machida defeating Bader by knockout. On Friday, nine years after their first meeting, Bader got redemption. In the opening round, Machida looked sharp with his strikes and light on his feet. He delivered kicks to the body and legs of Bader who had trouble closing the distance. The first half of the second frame looked a lot like the first round. With 90 seconds remaining, Bader powered forward and secured a takedown. He repeatedly connected with short right hands until the round ended. In the third round, Bader was able to ground Machida early in the frame. He landed heavy punches and elbows. Bader had taken complete control of the fight. In the final two rounds, Bader controlled Machida on the ground while delivering a heavy dose of punches and elbows. "Redemption felt good. I know I just had to be tough out here," said Bader after advancing in the light heavyweight tournament. "The first couple of rounds are tricky with Machida. I knew I could throw heavy, back him up to the fence and get that takedown." In the co-main event, No. 2 ranked woman's flyweight Liz Carmouche defeated promotional newcomer Vanessa Porto by unanimous decision. Porto, a former Invicta FC flyweight champion, entered the bout on a four-fight winning streak hoping to make a splash in the new company. Carmouche shut any hopes of that down with movement and pressure. Carmouche was able to back Porto against the cage and control her in the clinch position. As the fight wore on, Carmouche began to dominate the action. No. 3 ranked featherweight Adam Borics defeated No. 8 ranked Jeremy Kennedy by unanimous decision. After a competitive first round, Borics outclassed Kennedy. Borics' jab repeatedly landed and his leg kicks had Kennedy nearly finished in the final frame. After the win, Borics called for a title shot. “This was my best camp in my life. I’ve been home for like two and a half months, so I totally recharged. Since I moved here to the States, I’ve never been at home for more than a month, so I was a little bit tired last year. Now I’m recharged. I’m ready for the title," he said. "Just give me the winner of the tournament.” UFC Vegas 23 face-offs video No. 3 ranked women's featherweight Cat Zingano picked up her second Bellator win with a first-round submission finish over Olivia Parker. Zingano took Parker down and got reversed. From there, she locked on an armbar that forced Parker to quickly tap out. “I had no idea what to expect. That’s how this game works. You respond as your problems occur and I didn’t really know what she was going to bring. I knew she has heart. I know she has grind and size on me and all of that, so I wanted to be patient and trust the work that I’ve done,” said Zingano. Following the win, Zingano laid out her plans of becoming a Bellator champion. “I’m in a run for gold. I want to go against the best. I know who’s the best. I know these two girls have a fight coming up in a couple of months, and I’d love to get a shot at the belt over here in Bellator. It would mean a lot to me," she said. The Bellator 256 main card kicked off with an unexpected upset. Dan Moret defeated No. 3 ranked lightweight Goiti Yamauchi by split decision. Bellator 256 full results Ryan Bader def. Lyoto Machida by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45, 49-45)Liz Carmouche def. Vanessa Porto by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Adam Borics def. Jeremy Kennedy by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Cat Zingano def. Olivia Parker by submission (armbar) at 2:56, R1Dan Moret def. Goiti Yamauchi by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Dalton Rosta def. Tony Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Talita Nogueira def. Jessica Borga by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)Jornel Lugo def. Cass Bell by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)Cody Law def. athan Ghareeb by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Jaylon Bates def. Jeffrey Glossner by submission (Japanese necktie) at 1:27, R2Nainoa Dung def. Izzy William by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Diana Avsaragova def. Tara Graff by KO (punches) at 0:29, R1John Douma def. Will Smith by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

    The murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death has introduced viewers from around the world to a vast array of defense and prosecution tactics aimed at swaying the jury. “I can’t make that out,” Stiger replied.

    The United States on Thursday said it was discussing Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border with Nato allies as fresh reports showed Russia deploying ballistic missiles to the area. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said that Washington was “increasingly concerned” about what has been described as Russia’s largest military manoeuvres in the area since the break-out of hostilities in eastern Ukraine in 2014. “Five Ukrainian soldiers have been killed this week alone. These are all deeply concerning signs,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Thursday. Russia’s military build-up was first reported last month as social media footage showed an unusually large number of tanks, troops and other equipment moving across the country to the south and the south-west. Fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government troops in eastern Ukraine first broke out following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea but had subsided in recent years.

    The Anti-Defamation League has called for Fox News to fire prime-time opinion host Tucker Carlson because he defended a white-supremacist theory that says whites are being “replaced” by people of color. In a letter to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott on Friday, the head of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, said Carlson's “rhetoric was not just a dog whistle to racists — it was a bullhorn.” The civil rights group listed numerous instances Carlson has used anti-immigrant language.

    Sean O'Malley was calm, cool and collected in a video callout of former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

    Scotty Pippen Jr. will find out how NBA teams feel about his ability.

    WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The massive, two-night card will see eight championships on the line across 14 matches. Here’s a look at the full lineup as well as who we think will emerge victorious in each contest.

    Bills lineman Cody Ford was fined for this block, which NFL officials now say is perfectly legal.

    Will professional MMA fighter Ben Askren knock internet personality Jake Paul into the next decade? You'll find out on April 17.

    Who's Will Zalatoris, the rookie who reached the weekend tied for second place at the Masters?

    Matthew Wolff was disqualified from the Masters after submitting a lower score than he actually shot.

    Floyd Mayweather teased that he's working on a "huge deal" with Dana White – but a fight with "Triple C"?

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Washington Wizards, 04/09/2021

