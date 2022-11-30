Lovie Smith on the challenges posed by Browns’ sensational running back Nick Chubb

After getting torched through the air in Week 12 the Houston Texans will need to retool their defense to adjust for the Cleveland Browns’ exceptional running game in Week 13. Likely to face their former quarterback in the matchup, there has been rampant speculation about how they might fare against the Browns’ receiving corps, but the threat of running back Nick Chubb is the first priority for head coach Lovie Smith.

He commented on the challenges Chubb will pose to his defense on Monday following the Texans’ loss to the Miami Dolphins and seemed bullish on his squad’s ability to contain the talented running back.

“As we’ve talked about, we’ve improved that last couple weeks on just how we’ve played the run,” Smith explained. “That’s about gap integrity, getting more guys to the ball, eliminating explosive plays – he had a big explosive one that maybe helped him win yesterday. And with our guys, you know the running backs you’re getting ready to play. It seems like each week there’s been a special running back that we’re playing, and that’s definitely the case this week.

“The running back that we’re getting ready to play is about as good as any. There’s a commitment to the run on their part too. We can’t let them log us to sleep on having a special quarterback coming back and they’re going to throw it every snap. I don’t think they’re going to change exactly who they are.”

This game will have huge implications for both franchises moving forward and could serve as one of the few feathers in Houston’s cap if they manage to pull off a win. It would mark just their second victory of the season, but against an opponent as talented and multifaceted as the Browns, it would be seriously impressive if the Texans were to emerge as winners.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire