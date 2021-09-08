Lovett leads Lady Devils in 5-1 win

Sep. 8—Sydney Lovett scored three goals and added an assist to help Owensboro High School capture a 5-1 girls' soccer victory over district foe Apollo on Tuesday night at AHS.

Lady Devils coach Michael Lovett called it "a tale of two halves" after his team led 2-1 at intermission.

"Our goal in the second half was to just widen the gap," said Lovett, noting that his squad struggled to finish scoring chances in the first half. "We wanted to continue our possession but widen the gap and capitalize on our chances. I thought we really did a great job with that.

"There were some mismatches that we were trying to expose with our speed and physicality. Physically, they matched us on 50-50 balls, so that was a challenge, but we maintained our composure, which has been a problem of ours over the years. But we were able to possess and pass and then move the ball forward."

Owensboro (5-3, 2-2 in 9th District) jumped out to a 2-0 advantage following a header by Alli Hardison late in the first half, but Apollo (2-6, 0-4) drew a penalty with 3:08 before halftime. Kara Green put in the goal to draw the E-Gals to within one goal at the break.

"With it being 2-1, I told them at half, 'This is our ball game,' " Apollo coach David Woeste said. "I said, 'They're going to go in with a false sense of security, only being up a goal, and we got the penalty kick. We're back in this thing.'

"(Owensboro) just went to the ball harder. They wanted it. We got some really good passing tonight — three, four, five passes in a row, keeping possession, but we just couldn't finish. And we had plenty of opportunities."

Three unanswered goals in the second half sealed the victory for the Lady Devils, who also got a goal and an assist from Evie Pierson. Other assists for OHS came from Ella Bratcher, Madison Clouse and Natalie LaMar.

Lovett pointed to the Lady Devils' balance as a major contributor to their success.

"We're spreading the ball out and getting everyone involved," he said. "It's not just kicking it to one kid or letting one kid go, and it's nice to have a program that does that."

And, Lovett added, that approach has helped OHS build confidence throughout the season.

"I've told them not to be intimidated by the moment," he said. "If you can play with confidence in the moment, then each moment that comes to you, you gain confidence. If you're intimidated by the moment, if you back down from the moment, then all of a sudden it's a chain effect. That's the biggest thing I'm trying to preach — stay confident in the moment and rise to the occasion."

Lady Devils goalkeeper Chandler Worth was credited with two saves, while Apollo keeper JoHannah Hutchinson made 15 saves.

OHS returns to action Thursday with a home matchup against Daviess County at Shifley Park, while the E-Gals are off until a road meeting against DC next Tuesday.

"The main thing is just defensive posture," Woeste said of his goals for practice in the coming days. "You've got to keep working on that, and getting some deep crosses and building momentum offensively. ... A little more purpose, a little more possession — get the ball, keep it on the ground, move it around a little bit and make them chase. We actually did that some tonight."