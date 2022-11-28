Love’s comeback effort in wake of Rodgers injury falls short as Eagles beat Packers I The Rush
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Monday, November 28, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:
Jordan Love’s valiant comeback effort in the wake of an Aaron Rodgers oblique injury fell short against the Eagles
Mike White showed the Jets he should be the full time starting QB with his performance against the Bears
Broncos QB Russell Wilson was yelled at by a teammate as his poor play continued against the Panthers
PLUS: There were a lot of weird moments from the weekend including big hats, skunks, brawling mascots and a cat sporting a speedo
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .