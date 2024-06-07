Loveland standout Zayne DeSouza picks up Colorado offer

Rising in-state athlete Zayne DeSouza picked up an offer from Colorado football on Thursday following an impressive showing at the Buffs’ summer elite camp.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Loveland High School standout lists himself as a tight end/defensive end, but it appears likely that his future at the college level lies on the offensive side of the ball. As a junior with the Class 4A Red Wolves last season, he recorded 330 receiving yards and one touchdown in 11 games played.

247Sports tabs DeSouza as a three-star athlete and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Colorado’s 2025 recruiting class.

DeSouza has picked up other Division I offers from Northern Colorado and Washington State.

#AGTG After a great camp and conversation with @CoachBartolone and @DeionSanders I am extremely blessed to receive and offer from the university of Colorado. Thank you @Coach2Bless again for the invite to camp @SixZeroAcademy pic.twitter.com/B0NPOb69lM — Zayne DeSouza (@Zayne_desouza) June 6, 2024

From what we’ve seen on social media, other Colorado elite camp standouts include 2025 wide receiver Jeremiah Hoffman, 2027 WR/TE Landon Wolny and 2026 defensive back Jack Offerdahl, the younger brother of current Buffs running back Charlie Offerdahl. Wolny, a rising sophomore from Naples, Florida, also picked up an offer from Colorado following the camp.

