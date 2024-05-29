Loveland head football coach leaves to join Miami RedHawks coaching staff

Loveland High School head football coach Andy Cruse has left the program to become the tight ends coach at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Cruse announced the move Wednesday night on his social media. He said in a post: “It has come with mixed emotions that I have accepted a coaching position at Miami University. This has truly been one of the hardest decisions of my life because of how special Loveland is and because of our team. I appreciate everyone’s support these last five years.”

Cruse was at Loveland for five seasons after coaching on the varsity staff at Moeller the previous three years. He also coached at his alma mater, Turpin High School.

Loveland was 5-6 in 2023, its best record since going 6-4 in 2015. Cruse had a 12-37 record there. The Tigers won a state title in 2013, going 15-0.

Jayson Bruce, who took over as Loveland athletic director this week, posted on X: “Hard to say goodbye, but we wish Coach Cruse and his family the absolute best in Oxford. He will be missed!”

Applicants for the position can contact Bruce at bruceja@lovelandschools.org. Teaching positions are available.

Cruse returns to his college alma mater. He was a co-captain for the RedHawks his senior year in 2012. He helped them win the Mid-American Conference title in 2010 and graduated sixth all-time in receptions with 160.

The 2008 Turpin High School alum graduated with every receiving record with the Spartans. He had 63 catches for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns his senior season and was an all-state selection.

Cruse was an undrafted free agent for the Houston Texans in 2013 where he played for a Super Bowl winning coach, Gary Kubiak. He earned a spot on their practice squad for the 2013 season, following a preseason that included a touchdown at Cowboy Stadium. The following year he was in camp with the Minnesota Vikings.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Loveland head football coach leaves for Miami RedHawks