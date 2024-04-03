Lovejoy Chawatama: Prop signs from Harlequins for 2024-25 campaign

Bristol Bears have signed prop Lovejoy Chawatama from Harlequins for the 2024-25 season.

The 31-year-old joined Quins last summer and has made seven appearances.

He previously spent more than six years with London Irish and played more than 50 games until the club went into administration.

Argentine lock Santiago Grondona has also signed a contract extension with the Bears, although is yet to appear for the club due to injury.

"Lovejoy was one of the most consistent performers in the Premiership during his time with London Irish and his style of play and skills are well aligned to the way we want to play at the Bears," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"Lovejoy has shown his quality and durability at the tighthead position and he will be a valuable asset for the continued development of our exciting young Bristolian tighthead props."

Grondona, 25, signed from French side Pau in July but suffered a knee injury during a World Cup warm-up game. He is expected to return to the field sometime this month.

The forward said it had been a "frustrating start" to his time at the club.

"The club have been hugely supportive," he said. "Despite the injury I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Bears."