‘He loved to play the game’: Friends, family remember Nashville hockey legend Mike O’Neil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville hockey community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Mike O’Neil was a hockey player, referee, and coach who dedicated years to the sport and to the players.

O’Neil died this week after a long battle with cancer. Now, the community is giving back to honor his legacy.

“You know, Mike is the type of guy that would come in and play you hard in a corner and then would be the first one to put his hand out and say, ‘Hey, good game, good job,'” Adult Hockey Coordinator at Centennial Sportsplex, Matt Oberbreckling, said.

“Even in the most trying situations, he had a smile on his face,” fellow referee and teammate Danny Corns said. “That diffused a lot of angry people because you would try to yell at him, and he would just [smiles].”

O’Neil dedicated 30 years of his life to the rink and hundreds of hockey players throughout the Southeast.

His family told News 2 that as a kid, he skated from the moment he could walk.

O’Neil went on to work the adult hockey league games at Centennial Sportsplex for over 25 years. He also refereed high school, travel, and house league games throughout Tennessee and was part of the National Hockey League’s off-ice crew for the Predators’ home games.

“When you get out into the hockey community in Nashville, I think probably everybody at some point has had Mike work one of their games,” Oberbreckling explained.

In 2020, O’Neil was diagnosed with colon cancer that progressed to his liver. Doctors told him he had a year left to live. O’Neil went on to live another four years.

“Mike, he likes to prove people wrong when it comes to things like that,” Mike’s older brother, Scott O’Neil, said. “He battled and went through chemo.”

Cancer did not stop O’Neil from returning to the ice to give back to his community.

“I spoke with him about, ‘Hey, you want me to take you off the schedule while you are going through treatment?'” Oberbreckling asked. “He was like, ‘No, I like being at the rink.'”

“He was still at the rink; he was still refereeing, and then a few days we get word he is no longer with us,” Danny Geoffrion, a teammate and friend to O’Neil, described.

On Sunday, June 2, after a hard-fought battle against cancer, O’Neil died, surrounded by family.

Now, the hockey community is giving back to honor his legacy.

“It’s fantastic to see all the love for him,” Scott said.

In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe page was created to pay off remaining medical and funeral expenses, which raised over $20,000.

Family and friends will host a public open rink memorial for O’Neil from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Centennial Sportsplex Sunday morning.

“He loved to play the game,” Corns expressed. “He loved to be on the ice, as do all of us, so it is just a sad day, but we all have some very fond memories.”

“Wish I had another chance to say how much I loved him and cared about him,” Oberbreckling said.

“I wish I told him how much I loved him,” Scott explained. “He needed to be here a lot longer.”

