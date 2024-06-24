'I loved Pique when I was growing up'

[Getty Images]

Manchester City defender John Stones say he sees "similarities" between himself and former Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique.

When the England international joined City in 2016, he was signed by Pique's ex-Barca boss Pep Guardiola, who coached the legendary Spain defender for four years.

It was with the Barnsley youth team, however, that Stones began to look up to Pique as the academy side were encouraged to play in the style of the La Liga giants.

"When we were trying to play like them [Barcelona] and adopt styles, we tried to watch the games more. I loved [Gerard] Pique when I was growing up," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"You can see similarities stature-wise. He is probably taller than me but quite a similar build and in how he played.

"I've always been a big fan of how courageous they are and their play in tight areas. Obviously the past eight years, I've been doing that with the best person tactically - the best manager in the world to learn off, who has been with those types of players, to pass on his knowledge and skills for me to learn.

"Watching him [Pique] and playing on the biggest stages for club and country, I saw a lot of similarities."

