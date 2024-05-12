'I love winning more than anything' - Vassell

Kilmarnock captain Kyle Vassell credited manager Derek McInnes for overseeing a shift in mentality at Rugby Park after Saturday's win over St Mirren earned them a spot in the Europa League second qualifying round.

Killie finished 10th last season in their first season back in the top flight, but clever recruitment and a a never-say-die attitude has seen them make remarkable progress.

"Credit to the gaffer," Vassell said. "He’s changed the mentality in the building.

"No disrespect to the boys here before, but the boys here just want to win and leave everything on the pitch every single game.

"That's got us where we are. We're so together. The games, some of them have been really ugly, but we’ve just got a winning mentality now."

"I love winning more than anything. I don't care how we win, I just want to win. So it's been brilliant."

Vassell led the celebrations in Paisley, and he was keen to pay tribute to the club's supporters.

"It's not sunk in just yet, but we've been fighting so long for this and St Mirren have run us the whole way, so to seal that here is even more special," he added.

"[The fans] have been there all season, but this time last year we came here and were fighting to stay in the league.

"They were magnificent that day, we got the win and and I hope that they can enjoy it just as much as we do because we're ecstatic."