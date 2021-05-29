A love unmatched: Brown inspired by mother's memory on and off tennis court

May 29—ASHLAND — Brenda and Cam Brown had an unbreakable bond that only a mother and son can share.

That bond only grew stronger on the tennis court.

Cam Brown and Ashland teammate Ethan Sellars have developed a solid connection in a short time as doubles partners. The duo won the boys 16th Region Tournament championship on May 20 after playing just one match together prior to the tournament.

Cam won his first region title at the Ashland Tennis Center on that day. It was a moment several years in the making, guided by the inspiration, support and love from his first playing partner.

Brenda Brown died 13 days earlier, on Mother's Day weekend. She had stopped at a gas station in Leitchfield, in western Kentucky, for a pack of gum. While she was inside, a driver lost control of his truck, crashed into the front of the station and struck Brenda.

Brown enjoyed sharing his crowning achievement with Sellars, but he was guided by the cherished memories of his mother, who was there with him just as she's been for every match before. He dedicated the victory in her honor.

"I was playing for her," Brown said. "It kept me going. She was on my mind the whole time.

"She was my greatest supporter. She was always there cheering for me and everything. It will bring some happiness for me and I want to keep those memories alive. I can take them with me to State."

Tennis was always a fun activity for Brown and his mother, he said. He relished every moment and every shot during their time together on the court. Brown said his demeanor never wavered during the region tournament because he has never forgotten her words of encouragement.

"She wanted me to never give up," Brown said. "She wasn't the greatest player herself, but she always had a positive attitude. (She said,) 'be positive and try your best.'"

Brown has found the tennis court a special place, especially in the wake of tragedy. He can return between the lines and find solace in the game the Browns love.

Sellars witnessed his doubles partner's strength and resilience during their run to the region title last week.

"It's been unreal," Sellars said. "I don't know how I would deal with it. I would always be showing my emotions. Everyone would know how I feel. Cam has had a tremendous attitude. He has a great outlook on life and with tennis."

Brown said the Tomcats have rallied around him and Sellars has brought an indelible energy that has helped him through this difficult time.

"It's his humor," Brown said. "He has a fun attitude. He is goofy on the court and he is fun to play with.

"It means a lot to me to know that there are people who are here for me. I am grateful for the love and support that I have received in a time like this. It really keeps me going, too."

Ashland coach Eddie Sizemore said Brown never had any doubts about playing. He felt compelled to not only play for his mother, but to help the Tomcats win a region team title.

"I think it was very important for him because he knows his mom would have wanted him to play," Sizemore said. "I know she is looking down and is extremely proud of him. The only thing I told him was, 'If you want to play, that's great. We want you to play, but if you don't want to play, we understand.'"

"There was never any hesitation," Sizemore added. "I think he missed one practice. What a kid."

Brown said his mother enrolled him at a local tennis clinic in elementary school. They started playing together and eventually Brown started improving. Brenda Brown didn't play competitively on a tennis team, but she enjoyed the game and it allowed her to spend more time with her son.

"All the times we hit together, it was so fun," Brown recalled. "She would try and keep up with me. She would try her best to keep a point going. She would always come and watch every single match I played."

"She kept me going through tennis," he continued. "I've had some discouragements, but it was her that was always there to encourage me and keep me going."

Now, he is a region champion.

Brown and Sellars did not lose a set during the region tournament last week. The duo's playing styles offer a successful contrast and a winning combination. Brown possesses a solid ground game and defense from the baseline. Sellars has plenty of court speed to pressure opponents and produce points at the net.

Sellars will make his second trip to the state tournament. The two juniors have discovered a calming effect that will help them against the upper-level talent in Lexington.

"At first I was super nervous, but then I just realized I was there for fun," Sellars said of his first State trip. "Of course, I want to win, but at the end of the day, I am just doing this for fun. It helped me calm my nerves. I talk to Cam about that before matches. We both get pretty nervous before matches."

The Tomcats doubles team will play its first state tournament match on Tuesday against Lincoln County's Aaron Cook and Carter Mose at 10:30 a.m. If they advance, they most likely will face the No. 3 seed.

Sellars and Brown believe they will embrace the big stage. They are playing for a greater purpose that will guide them on their quest.

"We have had pretty good crowds at tennis matches this year," Sellars said. "I think that will help. I don't think we will be seeded. ... We are playing for something greater than the sport of tennis. We are playing for Cam's mom. I think he will have a great outlook and he will be OK."

Concurred Sizemore: "I am so proud of Cameron. Obviously, this is bigger than anything that happens with tennis. It happened 22 days ago and the fact that he is even playing, it is huge. I'm sure he has made his mom happy."

Serving it up at State

Ashland freshman Alden Johnson will enter the state tournament as a 9 seed and will play Corbin's Camden Harris on Tuesday in Nicholasville at 8 a.m. Johnson played on the big stage as a seventh-grader two seasons ago.

Abby Meek will try to carry over the momentum from her region singles title. The sophomore will compete against Henderson County's Zoe Lawrence at the same time.

Rose Hill Christian's Delaynee and Bellamee Sparks, the girls region tournament doubles champs, meet Emma Oberhausen and Roz Thompson from Mercy at 11 a.m.

The region finalists and semifinals all advance to the state tournament. The list includes Russell's Mia Ferguson, Rose Hill's Lakin Deerfield and East Carter's Maria Hayes in girls singles.

Morgan County's Cora Beth Hammonds and Kayleigh Murphy, Russell's McKenna Barfield and Anna White, and Ashland's Isabella Mayhorn and Abby McGuire all earned a trip to Lexington in girls doubles.

Ashland's Cody Camp and SJ Lycans, Russell's Seth Derscha and Ethan Ratcliff, and Rowan County's Jordan Justice and Collin Tuerk will all be in the boys doubles field.

Russell's Michael Eastham, Rowan County's Chris Gray and Ashland's Ryder Riggs will compete in boys singles.

The state tournament begins on Tuesday. The girls competition begins at UK Boone/Downing Tennis Club before shifting on Wednesday to Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, while the boys event will be contested in its entirety at Top Seed.

(606) 326-2654 — msparks@dailyindependent.com