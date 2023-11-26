'I love what Tom Allen stood for, but it was time': IU football fans react to coach's firing

Indiana football is looking for a coach who can consistently get the Hoosiers to bowl games. It will be tough for IU to find a better man.

In reacting to the firing of Tom Allen on Sunday, IU fans recognize him as a great representative for the school who gave his all to the Hoosiers.

They also recognize the program needs a change.

Tom Allen was a good man, a good coach that led #Indiana to heights during his tenure we hadn’t seen since the 1980s. Will be a lot of good candidates for this job, Sherrone Moore, Jason Candle and Justin Frye come to mind right away. — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 26, 2023

Tom Allen brought #iufb to some of its highest peaks. The 2020 season, and the Penn State upset, will be lasting images for IU fans.



Under Allen, the program also bottomed out, and I won’t forget watching IU get blown out in Iowa City.



A tough business, but the right move. https://t.co/rlRpdRXbv3 — Evan Gerike (@EvanGerike) November 26, 2023

Say what you want and blame him all you want, Tom Allen did a hell of a lot for the IU football program. He means everything to those guys and now he’s the scapegoat. It’s a shame they can pay the buyout but not invest in the program and players. Not a happy hoosier right now. — jordan behn (@jbehn24) November 26, 2023

@IndianaFootball fired Tom Allen! Bout damn time ✌🏾🏈 — Stevie Wonderz (@TheHarrisUpdate) November 26, 2023

I take no joy in Tom Allen not working out. He's such a good dude and leader that I wanted him to coach us forever. But sometimes reality gets in the way. I hope he lands on his feet, and soon, and thrives. Meanwhile, the search begins. Go get us That Dude, Scott Dolson. #iufb — Derek Hutton, Anthony Richardson Endorser (@HuttHuttHike) November 26, 2023

I loved what Tom Allen stood for, but it was time.



Indiana has to get this football right. This is the most important hire the university will make sports wise. They don’t get this correct they’ll get left behind in the super conference age. They are running out of time. #iubb — Real Chip Sanders (@ChipSanders10) November 26, 2023

Will never forget being drenched and watching Tom Allen do this as a freshmen. Hate that his tenure ended the way it did but it was time. https://t.co/gzwEI1x2xS — Eric Drake (@ericdrake_) November 26, 2023

Never want to hear someone lose their job. That said, a change needed to be made. I wish it would have worked out. He truly loved representing Indiana and our fans. Hoping nothing but the best for Coach Tom Allen moving forward #iufb https://t.co/sxprAkWJhd — Jeremy H (@jthood76) November 26, 2023

I hate to see anyone lose their job. I wish Tom Allen the best. He’s heck of a man & person. But, I think Indiana made the right decision & looking elsewhere for a new head coach. Tom will land somewhere & it might fit better for himself. If not in another roll on the IU staff. — Sheriff Woody ⭐️ (@SheriffWoodson) November 26, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football fires Tom Allen, and fans react