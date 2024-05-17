'I love them' - Postecoglou praises Celtic's title triumph

[Getty Images]

Ange Postecoglou says he "couldn't be happier" for Celtic after his former side retained their Scottish Premiership title.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss reiterated his love for the Glasgow side, who he won five trophies with over a two-year spell before moving to London last summer.

He admitted it was a "difficult year" for Brendan Rodgers' side, but praised their resolve in coming back to maintain their status as champions.

"I love them," Postecoglou said. "Great people, great manager, great staff, great footballers.

"I watched the game and I know, because I have experienced it, how they would have felt at the final whistle.

"It is a pretty special place and credit to them.

"It was a difficult year but when it counted they stood up and I couldn't be happier for everyone there."