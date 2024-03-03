'I love my team': Sam Stask scores 23, Aurora hoops fights hard in district title game

Aurora’s Sam Stask floats the ball into the basket to score earlier this season against Roosevelt.

PENINSULA — Sam Stask's 23 points were not enough for the Aurora standout and her teammates to overcome Gates Mills Gilmour Academy at Woodridge High School.

After going toe-to-toe with the fifth-seeded Lancers for the opening eight minutes of Saturday's Division II Northeast 1 district final, 15th-seeded Aurora was outscored 18-6 during the second quarter and dropped a 52-39 decision.

The next time Stask steps on a basketball court will be next fall when she is a member of the Ursuline College program.

"She has had a great career," said Greenmen coach Erika Greenberg. "I am so excited to watch her move on and play Ursuline. She does everything for us. She handles the ball, shoots, sees the floor. She is really going to be missed next year."

Stask, who amassed over 1,000 points during her time at Aurora, spoke fondly of her teammates and the program she is now departing.

"I love my team," she said fighting back tears. "This is the best team I have ever had and I am so grateful, so grateful."

In search of their first district title since the 2018-2019 campaign when the team compiled a 24-2 mark, the Greenmen scored the first four points of the game as Gilmour, now 20-5 on the season and riding an eight-game winning streak, misfired on its first seven shots.

However, seven turnovers and foul trouble for starters Julia Miller and Addison Witting (two fouls each within the opening 5:21) prevented the Greenmen from potentially expanding the lead. As it was, the Lancers used a 7-0 run to take the lead and settled for a 10-9 edge at the conclusion of the quarter.

"Addison is probably one of our best defenders, so for her to get her second foul was kind of rough for us, and Julia brings so much just because she can jump with her height," said Greenberg. "We still played with them in that first quarter even though they were in foul trouble. The second quarter hurt us. I had to go back to Addy hoping she would not pick up her third."

In that second quarter, Gilmour amped up its defense when 6-foot-1 Helen Holley checked into the game. She proceeded to block three shots during the stanza as the Greenmen shot only 3-of-12 for six points.

"She is an elite defender," said first-year Lancers coach Kevin Byrne of Holley. "When she is locked in and engaged like that, it allows us to have even more pressure, because even if you get beat on something, she is back there. You can go after the steals, all that. To their credit, (Stask) made some tough shots."

"They are really aggressive on D," said Greenberg. "I think we just panicked a little bit."

Stask echoed her coach's sentiments on Aurora's second-quarter struggles.

"The pressure was really hard to handle, and they did a really good job of pressuring the ball-handlers, including me, into turnovers," said the point guard.

On the other end of the floor during this span, Tia Shaw and Kelsey O'Toole swished back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Lancers an 18-11 lead. Eight straight points in the final three minutes of the half pushed the Gilmour lead to 28-15.

In its 39-29 district semifinal win over Ashtabula Edgewood, Aurora used a 20-6 third quarter to erase a four-point deficit at the intermission.

That wasn't to be Saturday as the Lancers fired in three more from beyond the arc — including two more from O'Toole — and continued to extend the gap to 47-24, holding the Greenmen to single digits for the third consecutive quarter.

Despite looking up at a seemingly insurmountable 23-point hole with only eight minutes to play in their season, the Greenmen continued to fight, modeling the example of their leader. Stask had seven points to highlight a 9-0 run that made things somewhat interesting at 48-35 with 2:19 showing.

"We are going to go out fighting, we are not going to give up," stated Stask. "That's what they did and I am proud of them for not giving up on us."

But senior Katie Puletti, who led a balanced Gilmour attack with 14 points, drove for a layup to seal the outcome.

Finishing 18-7, Aurora doubled its win total of nine from a season ago.

"To double our wins this season, I am really proud of where they got," said Greenberg. "This team has been really fun to be around. They are a great group of girls and they played really hard. I couldn't really ask for more."

Nicci Finazzo supported Puletti with 13 points and O'Toole finished with 11. The Lancers will face Shaker Heights Laurel in a regional semifinal at Barberton High School next week.

