'I love it here': Spurs loanee Werner seems to hope for full contract

Tottenham Hotspur's Timo Werner celebrates their side's first goal of the game, scored by Nottingham Forest's Murillo (not pictured) via an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Nigel French/PA Wire/dpa

Germany forward Timo Werner appears to hope that his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur will turn into a permanent contract in summer.

"I love it here," Werner told Sky Sports UK after Spurs' 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, praising the team, its fast and direct style, and the stadium.

Werner had two seasons with modest success in England at Chelsea between 2020 and 2022 before returning to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

However, he spent most of the time on the Leipzig subs' bench and joined Spurs on loan in January for the rest of the season.

Spurs have an option to make the deal permanent for €18 million ($19.5 million), and while manager Ange Postecoglou has said a decision is yet to be made he has praised Werner on several occasions, including on Sunday when he said he was a permanent threat.

Werner has two goals and three assists from 11 Premier League matches, and on Sunday his cross resulting in an own goal gave Spurs an early lead against Forest as they climbed into the top four and could qualify for the Champions League.

Werner also hopes that his performances in London will help him return into the German national team for this year's Euros in Germany, after not being nominated lately.