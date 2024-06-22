'I love this sport' - Musetti reaches Queen's final

Lorenzo Musetti is into his first ATP Tour final since 2022 [Getty Images]

Lorenzo Musetti was reminded of his love for tennis as he booked his place in the Queen's final with a hard-fought win against Jordan Thompson.

Italy's Musetti fell flat on his back in celebration after wrapping up a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory to reach a first ATP Tour final on grass.

It continues a positive grass-court season for the 22-year-old, who reached the last eight at the Stuttgart Open last week.

Musetti was asked in his on-court interview about the tattoo on his left arm that shows an electrocardiogram line of his own heartbeat with a tennis racquet in the middle.

"I love this sport," he said.

"I'm really passionate about tennis since I was a kid. I dreamt to be a tennis player and become number one in the world.

"I also have another tattoo that says 'family'. I really care about people.

"I’m surrounded by people that love me. This win is for them."

Musetti's tattoo shows an electrocardiogram thread of his own heartbeat [Getty Images]

Musetti will bid for a third ATP Tour title against Tommy Paul or Sebastian Korda in Sunday's final.

"It would be super nice to win here in Queen's with so much history," the world number 30 added.

"There are a lot of Italians here in London, I really feel like I'm at home."

Sinner sets up Hurkacz final in Halle

There was more Italian success at the Halle Open as Jannik Sinner reached the final with a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Zhang Zhizhen of China.

It will be a first ATP Tour final on grass for world number one Sinner, who faces 2022 Halle champion Hubert Hurkacz in Sunday's showpiece in Germany.

"It means a lot. I had four very tough matches to go to the final," Sinner said.

"It was a good match today. I'm happy and let's see what's coming tomorrow."

Poland's fifth seed Hurkacz fired home 17 aces and saved four break points as he moved past French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 victory.

"I really love grass," said Hurkacz, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2021.

"The surface suits my game and the atmosphere here, having the full crowd is incredible."