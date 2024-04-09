'I would love to see Foden and De Bruyne play together against Madrid'

[BBC]

My dad's all-time favourite Manchester City player was Irishman Peter Doherty, who starred for the Blues in the 1930s and 1940s.

Despite trying, I was never able to convince dad that my favourite, Colin Bell, was better than Doherty. And now my son is trying hard to convince me that Kevin de Bruyne is the greatest.

This is after De Bruyne scored his 100th City goal at the weekend, making him the first midfielder to achieve that feat since Bell 53 years ago.

Who will my grandchildren be proclaiming as the greatest of all time? It could be local lad Phil Foden, whose star continues to rise. He scored a hat-trick in midweek and he is having his best season ever.

Notwithstanding their versatilities and abilities to play various positions, both Foden and De Bruyne play at their best in the number 10 role.

Although it would need a tactical shift, I would love to see Pep Guardiola play them together in the middle at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter final on Tuesday.

Nigel Rothband can be found at The Man City Show podcast

Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live commentary of Real Madrid v Man City at 20:00 BST

[BBC]