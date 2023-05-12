I love this schedule for the 2023 Tennessee Titans. Here are seven reasons why | Estes

OK, this is more like it.

Honestly, I love this 2023 schedule for the Tennessee Titans.

That's for several reasons (keep reading below). But mostly, it's because it's so much easier than the past few seasons. That part, we knew ahead of Thursday's great NFL schedule reveal. It's what happens when you don't win the division. Thus the Jacksonville Jaguars, not the Titans, must deal with a tougher slate in 2023.

Out of the top six teams in the post-draft NFL.com power rankings, only one − the Bengals (3) − is on the Titans' schedule (and even that game is at Nissan Stadium). No Chiefs (1), Eagles (2) or Bills (4), elite teams the Titans all lost to on the road last season. No date with the Cowboys (6), either.

Meanwhile, the Jags must face the Chiefs, Bengals, Bills and 49ers (5) this season.

In other words, what hindered the Titans last season could help them a great deal this season.

Here are six other knee-jerk takeaways:

Eyes to the final week

The Titans' most important game could be the final one, as the AFC South could again be on the line in Week 18. They'll again close the regular season against those Jaguars, division favorite and reigning champion as a result of their 20-16 win over the Titans in Week 18 last season.

That game, however, was in Jacksonville. This finale is set for Nashville.

Even though it is a divisional game, there was still some concern that the Jags-Titans game in Nashville was being considered for London (basically the Jags' second home). Good for the Titans that didn't happen.

The weather setup is perfect

Here are the final four road trips on this schedule: Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, Miami and Houston.

After a Nov. 2 game in Pittsburgh, the Titans get to spend the season's coldest nine weeks visiting Florida three times without playing a game farther north than Nashville.

That is simply delightful.

Ideal time for the bye week

Given the Titans' trip overseas to London to face the Ravens on Oct. 15, it was only right to put their bye week afterward.

I'd like to thank the NFL for doing that as someone who took a standing eight count from brutal jetlag after flying back from last fall's opening NHL games in Prague with the Nashville Predators. The Preds, by the way, appeared to be in the same place. They were horribly sluggish while failing to win any of their next five games after making it back to the States from that journey.

That rest week will do the Titans a lot of good, I'm sure.

The Titans' season opener? I don't hate it

For the first time in three seasons, the Titans will open a season on the road, traveling in Week 1 to New Orleans to face the Saints. That might not be a bad thing, since Mike Vrabel's Titans lost opening games at Nissan Stadium the past two seasons yet started the 2019 and 2020 seasons with stirring victories on the road.

After going 7-10 last season, the Saints should be better in 2023. But Week 1 isn't the worst time to face them. They'll be breaking in a new quarterback in Derek Carr. There could be also uncertainty about star running back Alvin Kamara's status because of legal issues.

The Saints, however, haven't lost an opening game since the 2018 season.

It gets mighty manageable late

In the season's final seven weeks, the Titans have four games against teams that just drafted a blue-chip rookie quarterback: The Panthers, Colts and two against the Texans.

That's probably an advantage more than a disadvantage. And for an injury-plagued Titans franchise that was 7-3 at one point last season and currently has a seven-game losing streak, I'd say a front-loaded schedule is preferable. The way this sets up, it could be the Titans making a late push for the division this time.

Yes, only one Thursday night game

In an attempt to beef up the quality of midweek games, the NFL removed the requirement for every team to play once on Thursday nights. That meant some teams might have to do it more than once. The Titans, it turns out, were not one of those teams. They'll stick with the one in Pittsburgh on Nov. 2

As for where the short week falls in the schedule, the Titans do play the Falcons that previous Sunday, but that's a home game and it comes after a bye week. So the timing isn't terrible. Plus, that Steelers game will give the Titans a mini-bye before back-to-back November road games, the second of which is a showdown in Jacksonville.

