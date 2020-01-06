It was all love after Sunday's game in Miami.

The Trail Blazers were unable to claw back against the Heat, as Miami took the 122-111 victory.

But, Damian Lillard took the opportunity postgame to meet up with Meyers Leonard at center court for their special jersey swap.

Jersey swaps have become a common practice following NBA games, however, this one had a lot of meaning behind it.

The two former teammates came into the league together and have said in touch throughout the season via text and FaceTime.

Sunday marked the first time that Lillard and Leonard had squared off against each other since Leonard was traded to the Heat last summer.

There's no doubt the two have mutual respect for one another.

The night before the game, Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, all made a trip to Leonard's South Beach pad to have dinner together.

"That was pretty special… It was really, really cool to spend some time with those guys," Leonard told our Dwight Jaynes pregame.

The former Trail Blazers big man finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in the Heat's 17th home victory of the season, and in his first action against Portland.

Lillard spoke highly of Leonard after the game. "He was calling all of our plays out," Lillard told reporters with a smile. "You can tell he's comfortable, he's found a spot on their team, and he fits in well with them, spacing the floor, shooting those deep threes, communicating, he's the best version of himself right now."

Leonard took to social media to show his love. He tweeted the jersey swap photo with the simple caption, "Different jersey, same family."

Love, respect and jersey swaps between former teammates Damian Lillard and Meyers Leonard originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest