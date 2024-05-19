🎥 The love pours in for Klopp one last time at Liverpool ❤️

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool players and fans shared an emotional farewell at Anfield on Sunday.

The German, who revealed earlier this season that his nine year stint with the club would end in the summer, was visibly emotional at the final whistle and in the aftermath.





He was given the perfect send-off by his side against Wolves courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Jarred Quansah.

And cameras caught a massive outpouring of emotion from players and fans as they watched their coach in tears at the final whistle. Centre-back Virgil van Dijk seemingly turned on the waterworks.

🥺❤️ Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk in an emotional embrace after the final whistle.



This is too much to handle 😭 pic.twitter.com/MZaUT5xRcK — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 19, 2024

The result means that Klopp ends his Liverpool career with 304 wins out of 488 games, while he also boasts a Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and two Carabao Cup medals.

A phenomenally successful coach, he will be hard man to follow in the Liverpool dugout.