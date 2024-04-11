'I love playing for the club' - Joelinton signs new contract

Joining Newcastle United "was the best decision of my career", Joelinton has said, after the Brazil international agreed a new contract.

The Premier League club has said it is a "long-term" contract but has not disclosed the exact length of Joelinton's deal.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Magpies from German club Hoffenheim in 2019, told Newcastle's club website: "I feel great. I feel very happy and my family is happy.

"A lot of things have happened in my years here. I've learnt a lot and grown a lot, and for me to come here to Newcastle was the best decision of my career.

"I love playing for the club. I love the club. I love the fans. We had a lot of discussions and I always wanted to be here. I'm glad to continue and I hope to have success in the years to come."

Joelinton has scored 25 goals in his 179 appearances for Newcastle.

Manager Eddie Howe said: "This has been a big priority for us off the pitch and I'm absolutely delighted Joelinton has committed his future to the club.

"Joey is an exceptional player and person, and the love he has for the club is reciprocated by all of us here. He brings unique qualities to the group and undoubtedly makes us stronger.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved behind the scenes for bringing this to a swift and positive conclusion. We are all excited to see Joelinton in a Newcastle shirt for many years to come."