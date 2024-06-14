‘I love his personality’ – Real Madrid signing Mbappé reveals admiration for Barcelona star

New Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has this week opened up on his admiration for a leading member of the defensive setup at Los Blancos’ arch rivals, Barcelona.

The player in question? Jules Koundé.

Koundé and Mbappé are currently in the thick of preparations for the upcoming European Championships, with Didier Deschamps’ France squad.

Both are in line to play starring roles for Les Bleus over the course of the tournament, considered two of the more pivotal members of their country’s ranks.

Speaking in an interview with Ouest-France this week, the name of his compatriot was, in turn, put to frontman Mbappé himself.

As much comes with the latter having of course recently put pen to paper on terms with Real Madrid, on the other half of the Clásico divide to Barcelona stopper Koundé.

Mbappé, though, could not help but lavish praise on his fellow countryman, hailing Koundé’s strength of character in explaining:

“Personally, I love the assertive personality Kounde exudes. No matter what people think or say, he is him. In the locker room, he has no shame in saying what he has to say. Jules is a happy guy.”

Conor Laird | GSFN