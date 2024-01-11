Love it, like it, or nah: We consider 9 names to replace Nick Saban at Alabama football

Who gets to be the man to replace The Man? Who even wants that assignment?

The greatest of all time has retired. Nick Saban announced Wednesday that he’s handing off the reins of Alabama football after six national championships with the Crimson Tide and seven overall.

Alabama fans mourned the news. Elsewhere in the SEC, there were probably grins. For nearly two decades, Saban and Alabama crushed everyone in their path. Who can continue such dominance?

On this edition of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams reflect on Saban’s legacy, their favorite moments from the coach, and handicap potential candidates for the job.

For the job candidates, the hosts rate the candidates as either love it, like it, or nah, don’t like it.

To be sure, some of the nine names considered here are more realistic than others, and the first name on the list – Oregon’s Dan Lanning – already announced Thursday that he’s staying with the Ducks.

The search continues. Let’s get to the names.

Dan Lanning

Oregon coach

ADAMS: Love it. He recruits, he motivates, and he's got a bright future.

TOPPMEYER: Sort of like it. Like his recruiting chops, but I'd look for a little more experience and big-game victories.

Update: Lanning announced he’s staying at Oregon.

Kalen DeBoer

Washington coach

ADAMS: Sort of like it. I respect what he's done, but would he fit in the SEC?

TOPPMEYER: Really like it. He's a career winner. He's got the demeanor for the job. He's 3-0 against Lanning. He's 2-0 against Steve Sarkisian. Could he recruit the SEC? No proof, but I think so. No perfect candidate exists, but DeBoer is one I like best.

Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss coach

ADAMS: Really like it. Kiffin is an accomplished coach who would attract top talent to Alabama. Not sure AD Greg Byrne would go for this idea, though.

TOPPMEYER: Sort of like it. Smart coach. Portal King. I think he might climb to the next rung on the ladder at some point. I just don't see Kiffin's demeanor fitting the Alabama job or meshing with Alabama's administration. And, I think the pressure of replacing Saban might get to him.

Steve Sarkisian

Texas coach

ADAMS: Sort of like it. I don't have a specific knock against this. I guess I just don't see Sarkisian leaving Texas. Why would he?

TOPPMEYER: Really like it. Sarkisian checks all the boxes. Good recruiter. Smart coach. Saban tree. Alabama experience. But, I don't know why he'd want to leave Texas for the pressure of replacing Saban. He can win a national championship at Texas.

Mike Norvell

Florida State coach

ADAMS: Really like it. Norvell has FSU on the way up, but does he want to remain shackled to the ACC? If not, he seems better suited than most for Alabama. Really impressed with how he's built FSU.

TOPPMEYER: Like it. The SEC is a different animal than the ACC, but I wouldn't have much against this hire. It could work. I like how well Norvell attracts transfer talent.

Dabo Swinney

Clemson coach

ADAMS: Really don't like it. I respect Swinney's accomplishments at Clemson. I think he fits better there than at Alabama, though. He's too sensitive for the Alabama job, and I'd worry about his standoffish approach to transfers.

TOPPMEYER: Don't like it. Swinney is a fit for little ol' Clemson, not big ol' Bama. Don't hire a coach who doesn't suit this NIL and transfer era.

James Franklin

Penn State coach

ADAMS: Don't like it. Vanderbilt should build him a towering statue for his achievements there. At Penn State, he beats nearly everyone except Ohio State and Michigan. Alabama expects you to win big games. Plus, I think his quirky personality might puzzle Alabama.

TOPPMEYER: Don't like it. He wins a lot, except against the two toughest opponents on his schedule. He'd come to Tuscaloosa with the baked-in narrative that he can't win the big games. That's a tough headwind to buck.

Deion Sanders

ADAMS: Don't like it. Prime is all about the Deion Show. He's bigger than the program. No one is bigger than Alabama's program, though.

TOPPMEYER: Don't like it. I need to see more of Sanders at Colorado before I'd feel confident handing him the keys to Alabama. I know he'd attract talent to Alabama. We don't know enough about his coaching abilities, though. When things went south at Colorado the second half of last season, Sanders made questionable coaching moves.

Urban Meyer

ADAMS: Love it. Is this realistic? No. Would he win big? Yes.

TOPPMEYER: Nah, don't like it. Meyer's never coached amid NIL and free agency, where athletes have more power. I don't think Meyer is suited to this era.

