Love lifts Wright St. past Youngstown St. 79-72

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Loudon Love scored 21 points and had nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal and Wright State beat Youngstown State 79-72 on Saturday night for its sixth straight home victory.

Bill Wampler scored 16 points, Cole Gentry had 11 and Tanner Holden grabbed 13 rebounds for the Raiders (17-4, 7-1 Horizon League), who committed just six turnovers and shot 41% from the floor (27 of 66).

Donel Cathcart III scored 21 points and Darius Quisenberry had 19 with six assists for the Penguins (11-9, 4-3), who shot 38% (26 of 69). Naz Bohannon scored 17 points and had eight rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wright St. plays Northern Kentucky at home on Friday. Youngstown State plays Milwaukee at home on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com