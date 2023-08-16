Love Island's Molly-Mae explains why Tommy Fury has moved out of house

Hannah Young/Shutterstock

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has shared why Tommy Fury has moved out of the house temporarily.

The couple, who first met on the ITV reality show in 2019, have previously had to spend time apart due to Tommy's boxing career.

Molly-Mae has now revealed in a new YouTube video that her husband-to-be has once again had to take some time away to train for his match against KSI later this year.

"Today is a little bit of a sad day in a way because Tommy has gone into his official camp today," she told fans. "He’s basically been in camp for the last few weeks but he’s gone into his camp where he has essentially now moved out of the house for a long time actually.

“It’s probably going to be about two months that we won't be living together, that’s just the way training camp is.”

The star also noted how it is more difficult for him to be away now they have daughter Bambi, who they welcomed earlier this year, adding: "He would absolutely love nothing more than to stay at home for the next few months and train at home.

"The camp is so serious in a training camp and if there is one thing Tommy does, he takes it so seriously because it’s his job at the end of the day and it’s a really, really big deal.

"He would never go into a fight with anyone half-heartedly. He prepares for every single fight exactly the same, he puts his all into it," she added.

Molly-Mae confirmed the couple's engagement in July, the post showing Tommy getting down on one knee as part of his proposal on a cliff edge. She later shared a hidden detail that fans may have missed as part of the romantic moment.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

