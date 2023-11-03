Love Island's Laura Whitmore lands debut movie role

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Love Island's Laura Whitmore has landed her debut movie role.

The TV presenter will be making her first big screen appearance in A Mother for an Hour, which follows the story of a woman who pretends she is the lost mother of a dying child and subsequently lands in a world of deceit and violence.

Filming has already begun in Newcastle, with Laura posting behind-the-scenes footage to her Instagram. This included a video of the cast and crew getting soaked on a rainy day.

She captioned the post: "Get into the movies they said... it will be really glamorous they said."

Related: Love Island's Molly Mae dresses daughter Bambi as iconic Disney monster for Halloween

The film also stars Tamer Hassan, whose daughter Belle appeared on the fifth season of the ITV dating series, as well as Asia Argento, Frances Barber and Erin Ainsworth.

It is directed by Giga Agladze and produced by award-winning production company Goldfinch and The Number 44.

This isn't Laura's first acting venture. In 2022, she tread the boards of the Criterion Theatre in Danny Robins' supernatural play 2:22 A Ghost Story, alongside Busted and I'm a Celebrity star Matt Willis.

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Related: Is Love Island Games available to watch in the UK?



The presenter is also making a name for herself in podcasts, with the recent announcement that she'll be joining her husband Iain Stirling for a new BBC true crime series.

The couple will be presenting a weekly BBC sounds podcast called Murder They Wrote, a spin on the long-running detective series Murder She Wrote, where they will delve into some of the most notorious criminals in history.

"I'm so excited to bring our true crime obsession to BBC Sounds," Laura said. "In our new podcast on BBC Sounds, Iain and I will take it in turns to surprise each other with tales of historical true crime cases that are sure to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end".

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX. Love Island Games will air on Peacock in the US.

You Might Also Like