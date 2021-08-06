Love Island's Hugo on claims he was in the villa for a 'free holiday'

Photo credit: ITV

Last night's (August 5) Love Island saw Hugo Hammond dumped from the villa after six very dramatic weeks. It's safe to say the PE teacher had his fair share of ups and downs on the show, and went from being one of the public's favourite contestants to one of the least liked after pieing off more girls than Toby Aromolaran.



After turning down a string of Islanders, including Sharon Gaffka and Georgia Townend, viewers started to suspect that Hugo wasn't interested in finding love on the show at all and instead accused him of being there just for a free holiday.

"Hugo is just there for the free holiday" tweeted one viewer, "Hugo has genuinely come in for a free holiday and 5 mins of fame" added another, with a third saying "Hugo, the Love Island contestant who took the longest free holiday."

But since leaving the villa, Hugo's hit back at the claims. Speaking to The Sun, he said: "I was trying! I tried really hard. You can’t make girls fall for you if it’s not reciprocated and vice versa. I did try my best, but obviously it didn’t work out."

"To spend a summer in the sunshine with a load of great people that I’ve met along the way has been fantastic," he added, "The only thing that was missing was that romantic side. It was a real shame. But you can’t force love, it has to be reciprocated."

He continued, "For me, I didn’t want to compromise. I sort of knew what I was looking for. I didn’t want to settle. I had the opportunities there, it didn’t work out for one reason or another."

When asked about his fellow Islanders decision to dump him from the villa, Hugo responded: "Ultimately people are there for love. And that was probably the one thing that was missing from my experience."

"Unfortunately, I couldn’t find it in there. But I haven’t given up. I’ll still be on the search."

