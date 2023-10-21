Love Island's Georgia Harrison considers career as an MP

GC Images - Getty Images

Love Island star Georgia Harrison is eyeing a career in politics, it's been revealed.

The Sun reports that Harrison, who is known for her stint in the Love Island villa in 2017, met with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the UK's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper in April this year to discuss the issue of violence against women.

Harrison followed this up by attending the annual Labour party conference in Liverpool earlier this month.

"I had serious conversations with a couple of Labour MPs about if I could run for Essex, and they said it would be possible," she said.

"They told me to go away and think about it. They said if I was being serious about running for an MP it is something that they would support me with.

"I think also for little girls growing up seeing someone like me running for an MP would be quite inspiring. We need more normal people going into politics."

Harrison, who was allegedly sacked from The Only Way is Essex for her drinking habits, went on to recall: "We spoke for a while about what it would entail — and they said I'd get a lot of messages about bin collections. I can handle that. I'd happily tell everyone about their bins — do not leave your trash everywhere, it's just so wrong."

This comes after the star's 'revenge porn' case involving her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear.

In December 2o22, a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court found the Celebrity Big Brother winner guilty of voyeurism and of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films of Harrison.

Following the trial, Harrison called her former boyfriend's behaviour "completely unacceptable", adding: "I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of."

