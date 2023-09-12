Love Island's Ella and Tyrique share "fast" relationship milestone

Love Island star Ella Thomas has revealed a "fast" relationship milestone with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde following their time in the villa.

The pair appeared on the most-recent series of the ITV2 dating show, eventually finishing in third place.

Ella has now opened up about their future plans in an Instagram Q&A, revealing they want to move in together very soon when asked when they will get an apartment.

"So ASAP. We're trying to move fast," she replied. "We're trying to find one right now which takes time, but as soon as we find the perfect place then we're gonna be moving."

Ella and Tyrique aren't the only Love Island summer 2023 stars to hit a new milestone, with Molly Marsh recently revealing she has gotten a tattoo tribute boyfriend Zachariah Noble.

Sharing the inkings of their two star signs, Molly said on Instagram: "Tattoo Reveal… SO! Me & Zac headed to @debutstudios and got some new tattoos by @alexlloydtattoo.

"I decided to get both mine and Zacs Zodiac signs on my wrist & a cute little butterfly on my thumb to start my finger tattoos! I couldn’t be happier!"

The star later shared another post saying: "My Gemini," in reference to Zach's star sign.

In other news, Love Island is set to launch its first international all-stars version called Love Island Games, which will see familiar faces from the UK, USA and Australian versions of the show, with Maya Jama returning as host.

Speaking about working on the show in Fiji, the presenter admitted she is struggling with jeg lag, saying: "I’ve been getting a little bit of sleep at night. But it’s only day two. So, I’ll update you on how it goes."

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

