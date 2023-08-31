Love Island's Ella Barnes "gutted" as she confirms split from Mitch Taylor

Love Island star Ella Barnes has confirmed she and co-star Mitch Taylor have ended their relationship, four weeks after the show's grand final.

The reality TV star announced the break-up in a statement shared to her Instagram stories on Thursday (August 31).

Barnes admitted she was "gutted" by the decision but wished her ex-boyfriend well.

"Hi guys, just wanted to come on here and keep you updated, as you deserve to know as I wouldn't be where I am without you," her statement began.

"Unfortunately myself and Mitch have decided to end our relationship. I really wanted things to work out and I'm gutted that our journey has come to an end."

She added her well wishes to Mitch, admitting that "It's time for both of us to start a new chapter".

Ella signed off thanking fans for their "love and support" since her Love Island experience.

The professional dancer arrived in the villa on day 39, with fellow newcomer Josh Brocklebank.

She had her eyes on co-star Mitch Taylor from the start, choosing him for her first date and deciding to couple up with him later that day in the shock recoupling.

Ella B and Mitchel remained coupled up for the remainder of their Love Island journey and just missed out on a place in the live final, being dumped by public vote in the semi-final.

It was Jess Harding and Sammy Root who walked away as Love Island season 10 winners, coming out on top in the public vote and securing the £50,000 cash prize.

The pair triumphed in the finale over Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, and Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

