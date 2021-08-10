Love Island's Alex George deletes Twitter account following negativity

Former Love Island star Dr Alex George has revealed he has deleted his Twitter account to protect his mental health.

The star, who rose to fame on the 2018 series of the ITV2 reality show, explained he was not leaving because of trolling, though admitted much of what he saw on the platform was "negative and demotivating".

Taking to his Instagram page, Alex explained: "I have decided to delete my Twitter account. I believe we should all take the necessary steps to protect our mental well-being and be brave in creating boundaries where this could be affected.

"I have not made this decision because I have been trolled. Most of what I see on that platform is negative and demotivating. Life is far too short. Do not be afraid to take action to protect your mental health. You have that right."

He added: "Social media has incredible power for good if used correctly and I am so proud of the community we have here #CancelNegativity".

Alex isn't the only person to speak out against online abuse recently, with Love Island star Toby Aromolaran's family calling out hateful messages towards the star a few weeks ago.

Photo credit: ITV

Last year, Alex criticised a troll who suggested he get off social media following the tragic death of his younger brother Llŷr, while also explaining that he likes to let his followers know that he is ok.

"I am honest and open with you all. The good, the bad and the ugly," he wrote. "There is so much that isn't shared online of course. So many of you are so kind and message me each day with well wishes. I often post to let you know I am still going strong."

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

