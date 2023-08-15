Love Island's Adam Collard insists he's finally "ready to settle"

Love Island star Adam Collard has insisted that he's finally "ready to settle" after nearly getting married "at a very young age".

Collard rose to fame after appearing on the 2018 season of Love Island, where he met his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Returning to the villa in 2022 as a bombshell, he met and dated Paige Thorne, but the pair split shortly after the series ended.

Now, the reality star is prepared to settle down when he finds 'the one'.

"Call me old-fashioned, but I do genuinely feel like there is someone I'll meet and be like, 'Yeah, I'm done'. I do think that," Collard told MailOnline.

"I won't lie: I have had it before, but I was too young. I will hopefully get it again where I'm with someone and really want to be with them all the time and can be completely best friends. Unfortunately, I haven't found that just yet."

He added: "I've probably made a few mistakes, but I've had some cool experiences, and I think I have my life in order more than some people my age, but I think you have to make mistakes to learn."

Collard — who nearly got married before appearing on Love Island when he was 22 — said the show saved him from "messing around" later in life.

"I was very nearly settled, wifed up and married off in the countryside at a very young age," he explained.

"I went full circle and went on Love Island, and I think it was a saving grace because I think if I hadn't have done that, I would have messed around later in life. But now, when I'm ready to settle, I will be ready to settle."

Until then, Collard certainly has enough on his plate to keep busy. He's currently filming season 12 of Celebs Go Dating alongside fellow Love Island star Chloe Burrows, model Lottie Moss, presenter Vanessa Feltz, Made In Chelsea's Mark-Francis Vandelli and comedian Spuddz.

