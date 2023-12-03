Love Island winner Sammy Root talks dating again following Jess Harding split

Shutterstock

Love Island winner Sammy Root has opened up about dating following his split from Jess Harding.



Sammy and Jess entered the Love Island villa during the tenth series of ITV's romance-centric reality show; they were crowned the winners of the 2023 series after over eight weeks of Mallorcan sunshine, challenges and drama.

The pair split just weeks after leaving the villa, in October, with Sammy previously sharing his "total shock" at the breakup.

Now, Sammy has dished on his dating status while speaking to The Mirror.

"Obviously, it didn't work out the best between me and Jess but at the same time, right now, I'm just really focusing on myself," he said. "Trying to get the best outcome and enjoying life, and yeah, just working on Sammy really."

He continued, adding: "Right now, it's still very soon, all I'm really bothered about right now is working on myself and having the best sort of outcome for me."

Sammy insisted that his time in the villa was the "best experience of his life" and that winning the show with Jess was a "dream come true".

Speaking on his time in the real world since his Love Island experience, he said: "It's been a whirlwind but it's been an amazing whirlwind. I've literally had the best, probably, whole year in my life really.

"My whole time in Love Island was amazing and since coming out [the villa], I've been having a lot of fun."

Sammy's ex-girlfriend Jess has similarly addressed the prospect of dating following the pair's split.

"I think, I'm just focusing on myself and my work at the moment. That's the main thing," she said.

"So I'm getting a new shop with my business. Obviously, I've launched my new training academy... I don't even have time to get my lashes done, let alone see a boy."

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

