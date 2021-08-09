Love Island viewers aren't happy with Jake over Liberty chat

Photo credit: ITV2

On last night's (August 8) episode of Love Island, the villa was still dealing with the fallout from that movie night. As Faye Winter called time on her and Teddy Soares' relationship, Liberty Poole confronted boyfriend Jake Cornish over his comments that he wasn't sexually attracted to her.

But viewers of the show weren't happy with how Jake dealt with the situation and accused him of gaslighting Liberty. Fans claimed that Jake was too dismissive of Liberty's feelings, and rather than reassuring her, he simply kept repeating "you're my girlfriend."

"Jake not reassuring Liberty she's BEAUTIFUL don't sit right with me" tweeted one viewer, "Jake using their 'titles' to gaslight Liberty like it’s a get out of jail free card, on God I hate him" someone else said, with a third commenting "Jake doing everything but compliment Liberty….. why’s he so fixated on 'YOU’RE MY GIRLFRIEND' … ok so treat her like one?????

jake not reassuring liberty shes BEAUTIFUL don't sit right with me #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/t9yWMOrJXa — cattleya🏴 (@jjc11v) August 7, 2021

jake using their ‘titles’ to gaslight liberty like it’s a get out of jail free card, on God i hate him — t (@tiannelisex) August 8, 2021

jake doing a everything but compliment liberty….. why’s he so fixated on “YOU’RE MY GIRLFRIEND” … ok so treat her like one????? #loveIsland — rach 🍒 leary (@rach_leary) August 8, 2021

"Jake needs to stop saying Liberty is an idiot. He keeps saying 'girlfriend' like it sanitises everything. He is using it as a get out of jail free card. He is manipulative and Liberty needs to leave," another viewer tweeted, with someone else saying "Liberty expressed her hurt and insecurity and all Jake said was 'well I’m still your bf innit??'"

Jake needs to stop saying Liberty is an idiot. He keeps saying "girlfriend" like it sanitises everything. He is using it as a get out of jail free card. He is manipulative and Liberty needs to leave #LoveIsland — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) August 8, 2021

Liberty expressed her hurt and insecurity and all Jake said was “well I’m still your bf innit??” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pHIthTD0MG — Love Island Tweets🌴 (@noliestold7) August 7, 2021

Here's a few more reactions to their chat...

okay jake i think we’ve established that liberty is, in fact, your girlfriend. next point?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GzM50MDwxI — abby (@growlm0n) August 8, 2021

omg guys is Liberty jake’s gUrLfRiEnD? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/PCy71aodYW — a n n a ⁷ 🥀 (@annamxriaaa) August 8, 2021

When Liberty asks Jake if he thinks she’s pretty. This is his reaction #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/bltenBUtMQ — Lazypops50 (@niamh99015568) August 8, 2021

Jake is currently at risk of being dumped from the villa after receiving the fewest public votes alongside Dale Mehmet, Tyler Cruickshank, Abi Rawlings, Mary Bedford and Kaz Kamwi.



Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.





