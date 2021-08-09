Love Island USA: First Look - Going Undercover
The girls go undercover and have some fun with the guys.
Kevin rarely makes comments on Instagram ...
Marsha Warfield also mourned Post, whose death from cancer comes less than a month after co-star Charlie Robinson's.
Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in […]
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) Mandy Moore took to Instagram this week to share her thoughts on her breastfeeding journey with baby August, but what was seemingly a simple sweet caption alongside a touching black-and-white photo of the new family took a rather hilarious turn. "Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing," Mandy wrote, noting the frustrations of clogged ducts, complicated feeding schedules, and pumping.
The singer welcomed baby Ender in July.
One of the stars of The Suicide Squad has obtained a restraining order against a former sex partner and posted about the situation at length on Instagram. Joel Kinnaman said Friday on Instagram that Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish model who goes by the name Bella Davis, was allegedly “threatening to publicize false information” him, including that […]
A throwback like no other.
As ratings decline for the Tokyo Games, it's clear that a new broadcast reality is coming.
Farrel told friends “I wish I had gotten it” after previously mocking vaccines and calling Covid-19 a “scamdemic”
Just a day after Forbes declared her a billionaire, Rihanna reacted to her new title as the richest female musician in the world with just three words.
Shaun King announced earlier this week he is seeking donations to help move his family out of their New Jersey […] The post Shaun King asks for assistance to move out of $842,000 New Jersey house appeared first on TheGrio.
Halle Berry shared a throwback pic of one of her most iconic red carpet looks on social media, which featured her in a yellow bikini and sunglasses.
Hilton wore a flowing gown with matching blue pumps.
Charlize Theron celebrated turning 46 with a "literal dream" murder mystery birthday party.
‘As one staffer said to me, the lines are just too blurred when it comes to Chris,’ said Brian Stelter
And, as the hotties know, she is never wrong.View Entire Post ›
Others suggested Barack Obama's special day could have been behind the president's sartorial choice.
Two Indigenous filmmakers are smashing the caricatures and stereotypes of Native Americans, who since the earliest days of film and TV have often played supporting roles or been portrayed as bloodthirsty killers standing in the way of white, westward expansion. Sterlin Harjo, a Seminole and Muscogee filmmaker from Oklahoma, teamed up with Taika Waititi, a Maori director from New Zealand, on “Reservation Dogs," a new series debuting Monday on FX on Hulu that features four rough-and-tumble teenagers who cuss, fight and steal their way toward adulthood in a rural Oklahoma town. Filmed entirely on the Muscogee Nation reservation in eastern Oklahoma, the network says the half-hour comedy is the first show on cable TV in which all the writers, directors and regular characters on the series are Indigenous.
'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen came to the aid of a hiker who fainted on a trail.
Sarah Jessica Parker announced the new "Sex and the City" reboot series in January, and now we have a photo! Here's what else we know about the show.