Love Island’s Ouzy See breaks silence on Kady McDermott split

Love Island star Ouzy See has broken his silence following his split with Kady McDermott, with the Scotsman saying he wanted to “clear the air”.

The pair met during the 10th series of the reality show earlier this year, with the duo eventually finishing in 7th place after being dumped from the island on Day 44.

Their romance outside the villa didn’t last long, however, with Kady confirming the pair had split just over a week after the series had concluded, citing an incident involving Ouzy earlier in the week.

Rumours had circulated that Ouzy had spent a night with another girl during his time with Kady, and he admitted that he was “in the wrong” during an interview with the Daily Mail.

“I just want to clear it up, I was in the wrong,” he began. “I can understand why Kady was upset - the girl set me up, she came to the hotel and I had never done anything with her. I was with Kady when she posted the statement of the split online and was with her when it all came out.

“We weren't exclusive at the time and we hadn't even had our first date. Things were going in the right direction but when we came out of the villa, things were so different. Then that happened on July 30 - after me and Kady met up - and I ruined it.

“I knew the girl before. We'd met three times as friends, but she messaged me when I was out and about in London. There was no romantic connection though. This girl's friends were all posting about it on Twitter - it was muggy and it looked bad on Kady's side. It is what it is and I'm happy now,” he continued.

Ouzy, who joined the villa himself as a bombshell, added: “It's been mad. I have no privacy anymore, but I've enjoyed it and have no regrets. In the villa I had the best time ever but obviously they don't show everything and it is very different on the outside.”

