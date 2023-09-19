Love Island’s Molly-Mae reveals what sent her sex drive "through the roof"

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that her sex drive went “through the roof” when she was pregnant.

The Love Island star opened up about her private life with fiancé Tommy Fury, especially during her pregnancy with their daughter Bambi, who safely arrived in January.

On her sister Zoe’s YouTube channel, the duo discussed their low sex drives, as the reality star suffers from “horrendous” pain with endometriosis.

However, the mother-of-one shared that there was only one time in her life when that wasn’t the case, during pregnancy.

“One thing I will add, when I was pregnant, my sex drive was through the roof,” Molly-Mae said.

“Oh really?” Zoe replied, as Molly-Mae responded: “Yeah, literally like through the roof, Tommy’s wasn’t – when I was pregnant he found it a bit strange. And that’s fine, some men do.”

She continued: “Some men are really into it [sex when their partner is pregnant] or some partners will be… Tommy found it quite uncomfortable the thought that Bambi was in there and I was here. It was just a bit weird.”

"I think low sex drives in females are a lot more common than you think. Obviously, speak to your partner about it," Zoe added.

The former Islander said the shift in her sex drive made her question if her fiancé was still attracted to her.

“I remember when I was pregnant and I wanted to have sex all the time and Tommy didn’t, I was like, 'Oh, do you not find me attractive?'

“But I always say to Tommy if I’m not feeling it, ‘It’s nothing to do with you, it’s a me problem’.”

Molly-Mae recently discussed Tommy temporarily moving out of the house to train for his boxing match against KSI.



The star explained last month: "Today is a little bit of a sad day in a way because Tommy has gone into his official camp today.

“It’s probably going to be about two months that we won't be living together, that’s just the way training camp is.”

