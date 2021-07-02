Love Island fans are comparing Jake and Liberty to Curtis and Amy

Photo credit: ITV2

Love Island fans have spotted a worrying similarity between 2021's Jake and Liberty and Curtis and Amy from the 2019 series.



During last night's episode, Liberty and Jake shared a kiss on the sun bed, before she told him she was getting butterflies. Jake then commented on how nice her eyes were, and it looks like things were going swimmingly.

Only, er, Jake then later told the boys he was having doubts. "I look at her and I go… I haven’t got a girl I want to fully rip her clothes off," he said. Hugo later said of the situation in the Beach Hut, "I’m not quite sure what more he’s looking for. Hopefully the ripping of the clothes will come off at some point."

Viewers on Twitter have been comparing the situation to Curtis and Amy's relationship in 2019, which ended with *that* dramatic break up when he returned from Casa Amor.

"Are we going to get a repeat of Amy and Curtis with Liberty and Jake????" one person wrote, while another said, "Me knowing that Jake is gonna pull a Curtis on Liberty in the next few weeks."

Someone else put, "Liberty and Jake are gonna have a Curtis and Amy moment I can just see it," and "Anyone else getting Curtis & Amy vibes off Liberty & Jake?"

Jake and Curtis leading Liberty and Amy on #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pAb2wthgGI — 🇨🇩🐆 Glory James Michael Matondo🐆🇨🇩 (@glory243matondo) July 1, 2021

Nah Liberty and Jake give me major Amy and Curtis energy 😳 #LoveIsland — Meg ✨ (@megangoodier) June 30, 2021

Liberty’s heart needs to be protected at all costs. She’s too good to be messed around by Jake!

I can’t bare another Amy and Curtis situation #LoveIsland — Alicia Clayton (@aliciagraceee) July 1, 2021

Let me guess, all of a sudden Jake will like Liberty again 🙄 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ybKs7mktIX — 🌸Hannah🌸 (@HannahVCW) July 1, 2021

I feel like jake and liberty will be a repeat of curtis and amy #LoveIsland — #UGANDAISBLEEDING 🇺🇬 (@MonochromeEgo) July 1, 2021

Liberty and Jake give me Curtis and Amy vibes. This means drama #LoveIsland — Kay⁷| Taehyung 🎭 (@sheluvseokjinie) June 30, 2021

We're not sure we can handle another heartbreak.



