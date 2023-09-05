Love Island confirms All Stars season for 2024

Love Island is set to return to screens next year but this time it’ll be back with a twist.

Returning to the South African villa in 2024, the hit reality dating show will host a special All Stars season with several familiar faces making a comeback.

Will any former Islanders be able to get a second chance at love in the villa?

Related: Love Island's Amy Hart announces engagement and shares proposal pictures

Love Island: All Stars is set to launch on ITV2 and ITVX in early 2024, however an official release date is yet to be announced.

Lifted Entertainment’s Creative Director, Mike Spencer, shared his excitement for the upcoming production in a statement.

"It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX," he said. "It's set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!"

ITV

Related: Love Island’s Millie Court reveals she had therapy after Liam Reardon split

This comes a week after the show announced a new international spin-off, Love Island Games.

Host Maya Jama confirmed the news to fans and teased the Peacock show will see former Islanders from the UK, USA, and Australian shows come together in the Fiji villa.

ITV

Related: Love Island's Tanya and Shaq announce huge "next step" in relationship

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Love Island already have cause for celebration this week as the UK show is up for a National Television Award.

The ITV2 show is nominated for Best Reality competition alongside Race Across the World, SAS: Who Dares Wins, and The Traitors.

The NTAs ceremony is taking place on Tuesday September 5.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like