‘I love Iowa’: Nick Jackson explains decision to return

Nick Jackson is the textbook definition of instant impact. The former Virginia Cavalier came onto campus in the summer of 2023, and was starting at weakside linebacker three months later. The fit was seamless, the results were undeniable.

Jackson racked up 110 tackles, four sacks and led the Iowa defense to another outstanding season. It was supposed to be a one-time thing, until it wasn’t.

Jackson’s 2022 season was cut short when the final two games were canceled after multiple teammates were killed in a mass shooting. Iowa’s new defensive cornerstone was granted an additional year of eligibility, and elected to use it and return for the 2024 season.

“I don’t think it surprised anyone that I love Iowa,” Jackson said. “I think that was pretty clear from last year. I think the decision just came down to the people. I went back home, I sat there and I thought, ‘The NFL is going to be there.’ It’s not going anywhere. The opportunity to play at Iowa another season wasn’t going to be there.”

“I still have the opportunity to play in the NFL after this year. I had big Yahya Black look at me and told me I was coming back. Try saying no to have a big Yahya know, that’s going to be hard to do.”

