'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' Star Miss Nikki Baby Confirms She Is Dating A MUCH Younger LiAngelo Ball

23-year-old Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball and former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reality star Nikki Mudarris, also known as Miss Nikki Baby, are officially an item — at least according to a series of Instagram posts by Mudarris.

Sharing her excitement for her man’s latest NBA contract deal, Mudarris, 32, took to her Instagram stories to finally break the news of her private relationship with the NBA player.

“I love you with my whole heart,” her first Instagram story slide read.

Although she didn’t mention any names, it didn’t take much time for Mudarris to shed light on her love interest.

In another Instagram story, she posted a photo of Ball preparing for practice along with the caption, “Congrats, papa bear, you deserve it all; love you.”

The couple has apparently been connected for a few months, as Ball’s admiration can be seen expressed in the comment sections of several of Mudarris’ posts on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MissNikkiiBaby (@missnikkiibaby)

“My favorite person,” Ball comments under one of Mudarris’ birthday posts.

Despite the fact that this relationship is brand-new to us, Mudarris made it clear that they are not a new couple. Mudarris further explained to her followers that her love life is always private, but when it comes to a relationship, she has no issue revealing it when she’s ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“& let’s be clear, I’m very private with my love life, but I’m open with my relationship cus my man don’t want yall so girls please do not even try and embarrass yourself. It ain’t gonna happen. That’s me,” Mudarris wrote in another Instagram story.

Mudarris didn’t hold back as she also shared a video clip of a red and dark pink flower bouquet sent to her by Ball.

“I love you the love of my life,” she captioned the story post.

Story continues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The clip that solidified the two were coupled was Mudarris’ passionate video of Ball and her kissing in bed.

“Mine,” she wrote in another Instagram story post.

During her time on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, Mudarris was previously linked to Rosa Acosta and Safaree Samuels in 2016, Lil’ Fizz in 2017, Jamal Rashid in 2018, and NBA player Austin Daye in an on-and-off relationship from 2009 until 2017.

Ball’s ex-girlfriend, Jaden Owens, was a basketball player at the University of California, Los Angeles. The two dated for years, but in 2018 things ended between the two without explanation. Ball has also been associated with several Instagram models, though it was nothing significant enough to suggest that he was their man.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the Charlotte Hornets signed Ball to a non-guaranteed one-year contract on Monday. This deal will reunite two Ball brothers; the youngest brother LaMelo Ball has been playing with the team for two seasons.