'I love these guys to death': Marlington football's win over Warrensville Heights thrills new coach

LEXINGTON TWP. − When the Marlington Dukes' defense needed to make a play, it did just that.

With the final seconds ticking off of the clock, Marlington stopped Warrensville Heights running back Makhi Jones inside the 1-yard line to secure a 39-32 victory Friday night at Marlington Stadium.

Just minutes before, Dukes senior Beau Himmelheber had stripped a Tiger runner of the ball and raced down the sideline 75 yards for the winning score.

Marlington's Beau Himmelheber carries the ball in the open field against Warrensville Heights, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

First-year head coach Joe Cardinal was nearly speechless after the game.

“I am just so proud of our kids,” Cardinal said. “We faced a lot of adversity today, especially in the second half. But (the Dukes) just kept battling and never gave up. This is the kind of team that I inherited. A team that is going to fight and never give in to adversity. I love these guys to death.”

Marlington head football coach Joe Cardinal on the sidelines against Warrensville Heights, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

It all came down to the final 10 seconds of the game with the Tigers ready to score.

“We had two plays to stop them, and we got them,” Cardinal said. “Just so proud to be their coach.”

Cardinal said Himmelheber is one of his playmakers.

“That was just (Himmelheber) making a football play,” Cardinal said. “He is a heck of a football player. That is something we practice all the time. It is so nice to see something you practice every day come to fruition in a game.”Junior quarterback Bryson McCord led the Marlington offense with four touchdown passes.

McCord was a solid 12-of-29 for 304 yards.

“I love Bryson McCord,” Cardinal said. “We give him free rein with the offense and let him audible when he needs to. He does a good job of keeping his eyes downfield and finding his receivers downfield.”

McCord had scoring tosses of 66 and 4 yards to Himmelheber. He connected with freshman Cam Evanich with a 75-yard bomb and senior Ty Knoch with a 43-yard strike. Himmelheber finished with four catches for 112 yards and Evanich had three receptions for 102 yards.

Marlington's Ty Knoch prepares to celebrate after crossing the goal line against Warrensville Heights, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

For the Dukes, it all started up front.

“We also need to give credit to the offensive line because they gave him the time to make those passes,” Cardinal said.

Marlington's Caiden O'Brien holds up the football after recovering a fumble against Warrensville Heights, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

McCord just didn’t want a repeat of last year’s opening game, in which Marlington was badly beaten.

“I can’t describe the feeling I have right now,” McCord said. “To get this win after last year. We needed to get this out of the way in week one. That takes away a lot of the pressure for the rest of the season. We just have to stay open-minded and not be too cocky coming into next week because Northwest is a very good football team. But this is just a great feeling for us because needed this one bad.”

McCord could not believe how wide open his receivers were.

“That goes to Coach Cardinal with his great play calling,” McCord said. “I saw guys wide open, and they stepped up and made plays.”

Senior Carter Difloure led a solid Marlington ground game with 89 yards on 17 attempts. The Dukes rushed 34 times for 137 yards.

