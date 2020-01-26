Love from former teammates, players pours in as LeBron James passes Kobe

With a running layup across the lane Saturday night, LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant, moving up to third on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list.

After that, the love started to pour in for LeBron.

First it came from his teammates, then from the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, smart basketball fans who appreciate greatness when they see it.

Next Kobe Bryant Tweeted his congratulations.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020





Then the love flowed in from across the spectrum, including former teammates and other players. Here is just a taste.

3rd on the scoring list. Wow bro. That’s crazy. Congrts, keep going. @KingJames — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020









Congratulations to @KingJames! One Laker great passing another Laker great for number 3 on the all-time scoring list!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020





Bron #3 all time in scoring. Damn. He’ll be #1 before he’s done. Respect. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) January 26, 2020





LeBron trails only Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the scoring list, with LeBron 4,733 points back of Kareem. The scoring champ was on SiriusXM NBA Radio this past week and he also showed his appreciation for LeBron — and added LeBron could pass him.

“I think it is up to LeBron. If he wants to do it, he’ll do it. He has the talent. He has the opportunity. So it’s just up to him as to how he wants to end his career. I certainly cannot be upset about it. The reason that they keep these records is so that we learn how we are improving. And we learn how to teach the game, taking note of the accomplishments of the great players. So, hey, it’s a natural progression. I don’t have any problem with it.”