'I love it': Football families build Thanksgiving traditions while teams are still playing

ALBANY — What would Thanksgiving be without Albany football? Angelyn Faith certainly doesn’t want to know.

Faith, the wife of Albany football coach Denney Faith, has a routine on Thanksgiving that includes the Lions still playing that week.

“I love it,” Angelyn Faith said. “It’s always a great feeling knowing on Thanksgiving Day they’re going to be off practicing and getting ready for that playoff game.

“I’m home cooking and just kind of doing my thing and they’re doing their thing. It’s always a happy time of the year if you’re still playing Thanksgiving.”

Albany coach Denney Faith cheers after his football team won its first state title since 1961 during Wednesday's UIL Class 2A Div. 2 state football championship against Mart at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022. Final score was 41-21, Albany.

Lions, turkeys and football

The Lions, the defending Class 2A Division II state champs, have played on Thanksgiving week every year except one since 2003. Windthorst knocked them out of the playoffs in the second round — the week before Thanksgiving — in 2019.

Angelyn has a set routine that includes working around football.

“I usually get up pretty early and get started in the kitchen,” she said about Thanksgiving morning. “I just stay in the kitchen all morning.”

The Lions usually practice Thanksgiving morning, and then Denney returns home for Thanksgiving meal anywhere from noon to 2 p.m. that day.

“Depends on how quick I get everything done,” she said. “They’ll come in, and Denney will start helping me with a few things.”

Albany football coach Denney Faith, left, and his wife, Angelyn, have made it a routine to be playing football on Thanksgiving week.

After the meal, most of the family will sit down and watch football on TV.

Later than evening, thoughts turn to Lions football and the game that’s usually played the next day or Saturday.

In fact, Lions’ football on Thanksgiving Day is an Albany tradition period. They even have a pep rally downtown that night.

“We’ll go downtown for the pep rally, and then we’ll come and eat leftovers,” Angelyn said.

Playing into December

It’s not just Thanksgiving that’s usually disrupted by football. The Lions have played into December 12 times since 2004. If they reach the state game, that will take them right up until almost Christmas Day.

Angelyn, who married into a football family in 1989, doesn’t mind having her holidays being disrupted though.

“No, I think it was just what we were doing for Thanksgiving, and I was OK with it,” she said. “If we were somewhere else, it was a happy time, but not as happy as it would be if we were home, because that meant we were playing a game. It’s just part of our tradition.”

It's a tradition that's taken on extra meaning with two son’s coaching football as well.

Adam Faith is a second-year assistant at Abernathy, and Aaron Faith is a first-year assistant at Lorena.

“Now with two sons coaching, our oldest and our youngest, we hope they’re not around either,” Angelyn said. “That means they’re in the playoffs.

“We always say, ‘We’ll see you in Christmas,’ when the football season starts. We know they’re busy all season, hopefully through Thanksgiving, and we’re playing through Thanksgiving, and we won’t see them until Christmas.”

It turns out, Adam Faith might be home for Thanksgiving. Abernathy lost to Childress in the first round of the playoffs. Lorena played Palestine Westbrook on Friday, Nov. 17.

And the Lions? They’re unbeaten thus far and on track for another Thanksgiving of football.

Yet Angelyn must have a back-up plan, just in case the Lions’ season ends early.

“It’s always strange,” she said, talking about when there’s no Lions’ football Thanksgiving week. “You really don’t know what to do because you plan for being at home. You kind of start buying things, the groceries, and then all of a sudden, you’re not going anywhere. So, it’s like, ‘Now what?’ So, you have to make last-minute plans to go somewhere else or go see family.”

Not that seeing family is a bad thing. Angelyn would just like to put that off a few more weeks. After all, Thanksgiving and Lions football is a family tradition.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Hawley head coach Mitch Ables leans on his knees as he watches his team's play against Refugio during the Class 2A Div. I state football championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Thursday Dec. 15, 2022. Final score was 54-28, Hawley.

A Bearcat Thanksgiving

High school football Thanksgiving is starting to become a tradition in the Ables’ household in Hawley.

The Bearcats have played Thanksgiving week the last six years — reaching the state finals the last two.

The Bearcats won their first state title last year, beating Refugio 54-28 in the Class 2A Division I game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington — less than 24 hours after Albany beat Mart 41-21 in the same stadium for its third state title and first since 1961.

The Bearcats success under head coach Mitch Ables has thrown off his wife’s routine. Until the recent success, the Ables would either visit Andrea's parents in Amarillo or his parents in Temple for Thanksgiving.

That all changed when the Bearcats' played Thanksgiving week in 2017 for the first time since Mitch took the Hawley job in 2014.

“For the first time a few years ago, I had Thanksgiving meal in my own house,” Andrea said. “Mitch’s family came and joined us.”

Andrea does the side dishes, while her mother-in-law cooks the turkey or ham.

“She’s great at that,” Andrea said. “Or my mom if we’re in Amarillo.”

It helps that Mitch’s family moved to Abilene during the summer. So, Andrea won’t have to worry about the big dishes once again — even if the Bearcats are still playing. Oh, and mom in Amarillo will have to wait.

Hawley football coach Mitch Ables, left, hugs his wife, Andrea, after the Bearcats' won the Class 2A Division I state title last year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dinner with the team

Like the Faiths, the Ables have developed a routine. They have a team dinner in the school cafeteria the day before Thanksgiving.

“We’ve gotten together with the football families, and we just invite everybody in,” Andrea said. “We divide up the meals, based on what your jersey number is, on whose bringing what. It’s been a neat time to be together with the families.”

This time around will have an even more special meaning, since the Ables have two sons playing football. Keagan, a junior, is the team’s starting quarterback this season, while Camden is a freshman receiver and defensive end.

So, Andrea hopes to give thanks that the Bearcats are playing Thanksgiving week once again this year.

“Honestly, if we’re playing Thanksgiving week, we’re thankful,” she said “This is the career we’ve chosen as a family. That’s a huge blessing. It’s a good thing.”

