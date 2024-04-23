'I love the club' - Scotland international Bradbury rejoins Edinburgh

Scotland back-row Magnus Bradbury will rejoin Edinburgh on a two-year deal this summer after two successful seasons playing for Bristol Bears in the English Premiership.

The 28-year-old replaces Bill Mata, who moves to Bristol at the end of the season.

Number eight Bradbury spent eight years at Edinburgh, making over 100 appearances, before his departure in 2022.

He has been almost ever-present for Bristol and has scored nine tries this season.

After missing out on Scotland's 2023 World Cup squad, Bradbury was recalled for the recent Six Nations, although did not make an appearance.

“Edinburgh is home for me. I love the club, so I’m really excited to return this summer," Bradbury told the Edinburgh website.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Bristol. It’s been a great move and it’s allowed me to grow and develop as a player in a new environment – and we can still achieve great things this season, which I’m fully focused on.

“However, when the opportunity to move back to Edinburgh came about, and with the direction the club is moving in, it felt like unfinished business. I’m relishing the chance to wear the castle on my chest once again and represent a city and supporters that mean so much to me.

“I’ve spoken to Sean [Everitt] and I really like his vision for the club. He wants Edinburgh guys leading an Edinburgh team. Hopefully I can continue where I left off and help the club win silverware – that’s what we all want to achieve.”

Head coach Everitt added: “With Bill [Mata] moving on at the end of the season, it was imperative that we recruited well in that position.

“With Magnus returning, and further exciting signings and re-signings still to be announced, things are shaping up nicely for next season, with our hopes of reaching the URC play-offs and securing Champions Cup rugby still very much in our own hands.”