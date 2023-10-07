Love is Blind season 5 contestant suing producers over negligence allegations

Netflix

This article contains discussion of alleged sexual assault.

A Love is Blind season 5 contestant is suing the producers of the show over negligence.

As reported by TVLine, Tran Dang – a season 5 participant who is not featured in any of the episodes – is taking legal action against Kinetic Content and Delirium TV, claiming that she was sexually assaulted by a fellow contestant who she was reportedly engaged to.

Dang's suit claims that, while filming the show, the male contestant non-consensually "forcefully groped her, exposed himself in the nude, and repeatedly made sexual contact over her express objections".

The suit also states that Dang believes that these alleged acts would have "likely" been captured on film, as she claims the producers employed "24-hour surveillance of cast members", and that they "gaslighted" her after she reported the assault.

Both production companies and the show's creator, Chris Coelen, have refuted the specifics of the claims, stating that there was no complaint made about the assault, and that contestants aren't constantly surveilled.

Coelen's statement (via People) reads: "If anybody ever came to us and said they felt unsafe in any way, we would immediately remove them from the experiment and talk to them, and try to get to the bottom of it.

"Unfortunately, in this case, that kind of sentiment was never addressed to us in any way, nor was any alleged wrongdoing brought to our attention ever. We strongly encourage people to speak out but we can't be accountable if someone doesn't tell us that they have a concern. Those two things can mutually coexist."

A joint statement from Kinetic and Delirium reads: "We support and stand with victims of sexual assault, but Ms. Dang's claims against the producers are meritless. We document the independent choices of adults who volunteer to participate in a social experiment.

"Their journey is not scripted, nor is it filmed around the clock. We have no knowledge or control over what occurs in private living spaces when not filming, and participants may choose to end their journey at any time."

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.



Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

